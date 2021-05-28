College Track and Field: Saint Mary's Swanson finishes second in Javelin at NCAA championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “All-American.”

For Saint Mary’s University’s Anna Swanson, it has a rather nice ring to it.

To say that Swanson made the most of her first appearance at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships would be a bit of an understatement.

By a long shot.

Swanson came within one throw of becoming Saint Mary’s first-ever NCAA Division III national champion Thursday afternoon, uncorking a school-record throw of 46.65 meters in the javelin to finish second in the 19-athlete field at Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T.

In fact, with just Southern Maine’s Sophia Slovenski left to throw, Swanson had a tight grip on the national title, leading the field by more than three meters. Slovenski, however, saved her best for last, delivering a winning throw of 48.21 meters to snatch that coveted national crown away from the SMU sophomore.

“I’m not going to lie, I was super nervous — more nervous than I have ever been for any sporting event in my life,” said Swanson. “But, at the same time, I was also excited to have the privilege of competing against the best javelin athletes in the country.”