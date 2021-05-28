College Track and Field: Saint Mary's Swanson finishes second in Javelin at NCAA championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “All-American.”
For Saint Mary’s University’s Anna Swanson, it has a rather nice ring to it.
To say that Swanson made the most of her first appearance at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships would be a bit of an understatement.
By a long shot.
Swanson came within one throw of becoming Saint Mary’s first-ever NCAA Division III national champion Thursday afternoon, uncorking a school-record throw of 46.65 meters in the javelin to finish second in the 19-athlete field at Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T.
In fact, with just Southern Maine’s Sophia Slovenski left to throw, Swanson had a tight grip on the national title, leading the field by more than three meters. Slovenski, however, saved her best for last, delivering a winning throw of 48.21 meters to snatch that coveted national crown away from the SMU sophomore.
“I’m not going to lie, I was super nervous — more nervous than I have ever been for any sporting event in my life,” said Swanson. “But, at the same time, I was also excited to have the privilege of competing against the best javelin athletes in the country.”
Sitting sixth after her first two throws in the first of two flights, posting marks of 38.65 meters and 37.12 meters, Swanson leap-frogged all five competitors in front of her with her school-record throw of 46.65 meters — nearly three meters further than the previous mark of 43.78m set by Ashley Luehmann in 2007.