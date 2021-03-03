College sports: MIAC gives go-ahead for spring sports

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Presidents' Council approved plans to move forward with spring and postponed fall sports competition. Teams may officially begin competing again as early as March 5.

The MIAC is planning for a full spring-sport season, including conference championships for baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and outdoor track and field. For postponed fall sports competing in the spring, soccer and volleyball will participate in a condensed schedule, while cross country and football teams will have the autonomy to schedule up to four contests as each institution sees fit. There will not be conference championships for fall sports this spring. MIAC institutions retain the ultimate authority over whether or not to participate in intercollegiate athletics or MIAC schedules this spring.

Based on current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, MIAC fall and spring sport teams will wear protective face coverings during all practices and competitions this spring. This rule will also apply to any non-conference opponents traveling to a MIAC institution. MIAC teams traveling out of state will adhere to local, state, and host protocol. Conference masking policies will be assessed as the season progresses while working with MDH.