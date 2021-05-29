College baseball: SMU wins opener in slugfest

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Saint Mary’s baseball team has embraced its role as David during their postseason run through Goliath after Goliath on their way to earning its first-ever NCAA tournament berth in 28 years.
And in their NCAA regional tournament opener Friday afternoon, the Cardinals were once again in character, going up against the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Aurora.
After all, the Spartans entered regional play with a gaudy resume that included a 37-6 overall record, 168 extra-base hits, 43 home runs, and a pitching staff that had already struck out 317 batters.
The Cardinals needed to use every stone in their bag — and one final home run by Andy Tepp — to slay yet another Goliath, as Saint Mary’s felled the Spartans in a wild, 15-13 affair at Reynolds Field.
“It was one of these days, both teams were in a groove offensively — we knew it had the potential to be a slugfest,” said Saint Mary’s coach Nick Winecke. “The key was to try to match what (Aurora) did.
“This team is not one to get down — it’s a nine-inning game, and if takes until the last out of the last inning to determine a winner, so be it. We’ve said all year that if you have a group of individuals all going in the same direction, at the same time, with the same goal — you’ve got a chance.”
With the score deadlocked at 13-13 — in a game that Saint Mary’s squandered an early 5-0 lead and the Spartans couldn’t hold an 11-5 advantage — Tepp stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning and delivered a no-doubt, two-run home run to deep left field to give the Cardinals the 15-13.
Kodey Kiel came on to work a perfect, 1-2-3 ninth — and the Cardinals are now heading to the winner’s bracket against the University of Northwestern. First pitch came after the Winona Daily News print press time at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“It felt good off the bat,” admitted Tepp, who quickly added, “but that was just one at-bat of what was a great team win — I could not have done what I did if not for the other guys.
“We knew every team here was going to be good, we just had to stick with it,” Tepp added. “We’ve been resilient the whole year, why should today be any different?”
The Cardinals were the ones that got off to the fast start.
Joey Costello’s run scoring single gave SMU a 1-0 lead in the second, before striking for four in the third.
Justin Weinberg launched one over the left-field fence for a two-run home run and a 3-0 SMU lead. One out later, Andy Tepp singled and scored on a Belleveau triple and Cameron Weber followed with an RBI double off the wall in deep left to plate Tepp and push the lead to 5-0.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the five-run cushion wasn’t nearly enough, as Aurora answered with eight runs in its half of the third — highlighted by a grand slam from Corey Vondra — to take an 8-5 lead.
Aurora didn’t stop there, adding three more in the fourth. It was Vondra again that came through for the Spartans with the bases loaded, delivering a bases clearing triple.
But the Cardinals clawed their way back.
Tepp led off the fifth with a single and back-to-back walks by Belleveau and Weber loaded the bases. Alex Strupp came on to pitch — and Costello welcomed him with his third hit of the afternoon, an RBI single up the middle to make it 11-6. Zach Drake worked a five-pitch walk to score Belleveau with SMU’s second run of the inning and O’Brien was hit by a pitch to score run No. 3.
Tayler Anderson cut the deficit to two, 11-9, with an RBI groundout to second and Weinberg followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score Drake and make it a one-run game.
With one swing of the bat, the Spartans’ lead went up back to three, with their third home run of the game, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to make it 13-10.
Costello continued to feast on Spartan pitching, as the senior led off the Cardinals’ seventh with his fourth straight hit for his first career four-hit game.
Costello was wiped out at second on a Drake ground ball back to the pitcher, but, after O’Brien flew out for the second out of the inning, Anderson delivered a single up the middle, and Weinberg rifled a shot to short that Meinert could not handle, allowing Drake to score an unearned run and make it a 13-11 Spartan lead.
After setting the Spartans down in order for the first time all day in the seventh, the Cardinals went back to work in the eighth, getting a one-out double by Belleveau.
Weber drew a walk and Belleveau advanced as the offering to Weber sailed all the way to the backstop, putting runners at the corners with one out. Costello forced out Weber at second — allowing Weber to score — moved to second on a wild throw on the attempted double play, and scored the game-tying run on Trevon VanEgtern’s pinch hit single up the middle.
And set up Tepp’s ninth-inning heroics.
Costello and Anderson led the Cardinals’ 18-hit attack, each collecting four hits, while Tepp went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Belleveau added a 3-for-4, four-run effort and Weber chipped in two hits in three at-bats.
“I’m excited for the program, for our alumni — for all of Saint Mary’s,” said Winecke of the team’s tournament-opening win. “We said before we left that we were going to come here and enjoy the experience — but we are also coming here to have a chance to win games.