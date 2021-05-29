College baseball: SMU wins opener in slugfest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the five-run cushion wasn’t nearly enough, as Aurora answered with eight runs in its half of the third — highlighted by a grand slam from Corey Vondra — to take an 8-5 lead.

Aurora didn’t stop there, adding three more in the fourth. It was Vondra again that came through for the Spartans with the bases loaded, delivering a bases clearing triple.

But the Cardinals clawed their way back.

Tepp led off the fifth with a single and back-to-back walks by Belleveau and Weber loaded the bases. Alex Strupp came on to pitch — and Costello welcomed him with his third hit of the afternoon, an RBI single up the middle to make it 11-6. Zach Drake worked a five-pitch walk to score Belleveau with SMU’s second run of the inning and O’Brien was hit by a pitch to score run No. 3.

Tayler Anderson cut the deficit to two, 11-9, with an RBI groundout to second and Weinberg followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score Drake and make it a one-run game.

With one swing of the bat, the Spartans’ lead went up back to three, with their third home run of the game, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to make it 13-10.