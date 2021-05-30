College baseball: Saint Mary's season comes to an end

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Mary’s baseball team saw its record-setting season come to a screeching halt Sunday afternoon, as the Cardinals fell to Johns Hopkins 7-2 in an NCAA Regional elimination game at Reynolds Field.

For the second game in a row, putting runners on base wasn’t the issue for the high-powered Cardinal offense — it was getting those runners across home plate that proved to be their Achilles’ heel.

After squandering 11 base runners against Northwestern the previous evening, it was like déjà vu for the Cardinals against Johns Hopkins, as Saint Mary’s put runners on base in eight of the nine innings, but could only manage solo runs in the first and ninth innings, while leaving 13 runners on base.

“Obviously, this wasn’t the way we were hoping this year was going to end, but I’m super proud of this group,” said Saint Mary’s coach Nick Winecke, who has now guided the Cardinals to 20 or more wins five times in his 13-year tenure. “We tried to enter this game the same way we do every game day — the guys fought hard, it just didn’t go our way today.