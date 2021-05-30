College baseball: Saint Mary's season comes to an end

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Mary’s baseball team saw its record-setting season come to a screeching halt Sunday afternoon, as the Cardinals fell to Johns Hopkins 7-2 in an NCAA Regional elimination game at Reynolds Field.
For the second game in a row, putting runners on base wasn’t the issue for the high-powered Cardinal offense — it was getting those runners across home plate that proved to be their Achilles’ heel.
After squandering 11 base runners against Northwestern the previous evening, it was like déjà vu for the Cardinals against Johns Hopkins, as Saint Mary’s put runners on base in eight of the nine innings, but could only manage solo runs in the first and ninth innings, while leaving 13 runners on base.
“Obviously, this wasn’t the way we were hoping this year was going to end, but I’m super proud of this group,” said Saint Mary’s coach Nick Winecke, who has now guided the Cardinals to 20 or more wins five times in his 13-year tenure. “We tried to enter this game the same way we do every game day — the guys fought hard, it just didn’t go our way today.
“The key today? Keeping the ball in the park and we would have been in a little better situation,” Winecke added. “The nine-hole hitter did a number on us with those two bombs that certainly didn’t make things easy on us. But we had a lot of guys on base all day — a lot — we just couldn’t get those big hits when we needed them.
“But that’s baseball, and you have to tip your cap to Johns Hopkins.”
The Cardinals did not waste any time jumping out to the early lead.
Taylor Anderson — coming off back-to-back four hit games in his first two regional contests — drew a one-out walk, stole second, and scored when Matthews delivered his single-season, program-record 18th double to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
Saint Mary’s had a chance for more in the second, loading the bases on a Liam Belleveau lead-off double and back-to-back walks by Cameron Weber and Tyler O’Brien. JHU reliever Brian Linton, however, came out of the bullpen to get Anderson to strike out swinging to keep it a one-run game.
The Blue Jays got to SMU starter Jake Mercado in the third, as Jack Pausic belted a 3-2 offering over the fence in left to square the game at 1-1.
After an out, a two-out walk and then an error put runners at the corners, before Jared deFaria laced an opposite-field single to right to give JHU its first lead of the game, 2-1.
And the Blue Jays’ bats were just heating up.
The JHU offense went back to work, scoring three times in the fourth thanks to a three-run blast to push their lead to 5-1.
Saint Mary’s had three golden opportunities to cut into that JHU lead in the fifth and seventh innings when they had runners on second and third with one out, but came up empty each time.
Johns Hopkins then took advantage on a pair of SMU errors — one fielding and one throwing — to tack on a pair of insurance runs and move their lead to 7-1.
The Cardinals were able to load the bases in the ninth and scratch out a run, but the six-run deficit proved too much to overcome.
The Cardinals close out the season with a program record 30 wins, their first-ever MIAC Playoff title – and numerous single-season and career records.