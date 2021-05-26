College baseball: Cardinals look to Tyson for inspiration

At times this season, the Saint Mary’s University baseball team has drawn inspiration from an unlikely source.

“A quote we use a lot with our guys is from Mike Tyson,” said SMU coach Nick Winnecke, who on May 22 led the Cardinals to their first NCAA Division III berth in 28 years.

“The quote goes, ‘Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face,’” Winnecke said. “When that happens, then you get to see what you’re made of a little bit.”

The Cardinals have been metaphorically punched in the face more than once this season. Just ask them. They’ll tell you. But those punches, ironically, have toughened them up to the tune of their best season in school history.

Now, the sum of that toughness and determination has the Cardinals competing in this weekend’s NCAA Midwest Regional, as they’ll take on top-seeded and 10th-ranked Aurora University (37-6), the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament champion, at 2:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Field in St. Paul.

As they’ve done all season, the Cardinals will approach this weekend with a pitch-by-pitch mentality. That’s what keeps them composed. And when they do that, Winnecke said, they can compete with anyone.