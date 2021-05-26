College baseball: Cardinals look to Tyson for inspiration

At times this season, the Saint Mary’s University baseball team has drawn inspiration from an unlikely source.
“A quote we use a lot with our guys is from Mike Tyson,” said SMU coach Nick Winnecke, who on May 22 led the Cardinals to their first NCAA Division III berth in 28 years.
“The quote goes, ‘Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face,’” Winnecke said. “When that happens, then you get to see what you’re made of a little bit.”
The Cardinals have been metaphorically punched in the face more than once this season. Just ask them. They’ll tell you. But those punches, ironically, have toughened them up to the tune of their best season in school history.
Now, the sum of that toughness and determination has the Cardinals competing in this weekend’s NCAA Midwest Regional, as they’ll take on top-seeded and 10th-ranked Aurora University (37-6), the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament champion, at 2:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Field in St. Paul.
As they’ve done all season, the Cardinals will approach this weekend with a pitch-by-pitch mentality. That’s what keeps them composed. And when they do that, Winnecke said, they can compete with anyone.
“One of the things we talk constantly about in our program is that you’re not playing another jersey; you’re playing the game of baseball,” Winnecke said. “The goal of the day is to play the best game that you’ve played all year. The other jersey in a lot of ways doesn’t matter. If you’re trying to play baseball, which is already hard enough, plus if you’re also focused on the other jersey or a name on the back of one of those jerseys, it puts you at a big disadvantage.
“I think once you get to the end of the year, every team that’s in it is good. It’s just a question of can you put it together and play good baseball over the entire weekend and keep your composure throughout. If you can do that, you’ve got a shot to handle the roller coaster to come, with all of the ups and downs.”
If that’s the true recipe for success, it bodes well for the Cardinals, who’ve certainly endured their share of adversity throughout the year.
Never more so than back in early April.
With just two MIAC games under its belt at that stage of the season, SMU was swept by St. Thomas to the tune of a combined 44-4 margin over a four-game sweep. Boom, there’s Mike Tyson punch to the face.
But true to form, SMU bounced back.
“I think that was a turning point in our season, honestly,” Winnecke said.
The Cardinals responded from that St. Thomas sweep with wins in 11 of their next 12 ballgames, and finished 18-6 against MIAC opposition the rest of the way en route to clinching the conference’s No. 3 seed.
Even last weekend, their MIAC-clinching victory over St. Thomas — easily the highpoint of their record-setting campaign — was closely preceded by a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat to the Tommies, which stuck SMU with its first loss of the conference tournament and set up an all-important rematch less than an hour later, winner take all.
Just like that, the pressure was on.
The Tommies, the Midwest Region’s top-ranked team, was already assured of a berth in the NCAA tournament ahead of that crucial contest. Even without a conference title, they knew they’d be in as an at-large selection.
The Cardinals, however, needed a victory to keep their season alive. On top of that, they had already been within touching distance of a title-clinching victory over the Tommies just minutes prior, only to see a one-run lead slip away in the final two innings. Boom, there’s another Tyson shot to the chops.
At that point, SMU had roughly 30 minutes to regroup for its biggest game of the year, just moments removed from a crushing defeat.
“It was just a tough, hard-fought first game, and to lose the way we did was mentally draining. But we’re a veteran group, as people know, and we take shots like that pretty easily,” said senior Justin Weinberg, one of the Cardinals’ six fifth-year seniors. “We don’t really feel bad for ourselves in those situations.”
“We just knew that we had to get it done,” said senior infielder Will Matthews, SMU’s leader in batting average (.345), doubles (17), home runs (3) and RBI (34). Matthews crushed a three-run homer during the Cardinals’ MIAC-clinching victory over the Tommies.
“We knew we were capable of it. We had already beaten St. Thomas once, and we had been playing some really good baseball throughout the course of the weekend. We knew we could do it. We just had to regroup and refocus and do whatever we had to do to get the W.”
That again will be their approach ahead of today’s first-round showdown against Aurora.
And the Spartans will need to come out swinging. If history is any indicator, it’ll take more than one good punch to put this SMU team down.
“The expectation is the show up and to battle,” Winnecke said. “We’re in a region where any team that shows up is going to be a very good team, and that includes us. We feel like we’re a really good team, so we’re going to go out there, enjoy the competition and hopefully come out on the good side of things.”
