Anonymous benefactors make largest gift to Saint Mary’s Cardinal hockey

In addition to bigger items like a second scoreboard, and new sound and acoustics, the initial $250,000 will include men's equipment and apparel.

It was this family's wish that seniors be able to take some of their equipment and apparel with them when they graduate.

"We thought it would be great for them to have that equipment, so they can continue playing their sport, professionally or within leagues," the family shared. "And having Saint Mary's name out there is a recruitment tool. When they go out, someone will see that, and then (hockey alumni) can share their hockey stories and what Saint Mary's meant to them and spread that message."

Coaches Egan and Murray agree that this gift not only enhances the players' experiences, but also helps drive recruitment efforts for future Cardinal student athletes.

"I can't even put into words what this gift means to the Saint Mary's men's hockey program," Egan said. "The impact that this gift will have, not only short-term but long-term, will help carry this program through the next decade and beyond. We are forever grateful to these benefactors."