Scoggins: College athletics making strides to boost mental health

In a phone interview Monday, Warren said his passion for mental health awareness stems from an accident when he was 11 years old in which a car slammed into his bicycle, leaving him with serious injuries to his legs.

“Not one time did anyone ever talk to me about my mental health and wellness,” Warren said. “As I look back, that was something that I probably would have been better if I would have had some professional help.”

Warren has made mental health a cornerstone of his agenda as commissioner. The COVID-19 pandemic only reinforces the importance of providing athletes with necessary services to deal with anxiety, depression or other threats to their well-being.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that college athletes are still just young adults — teenagers even — dealing with all sorts of new experiences and challenges. School, relationships, finances, social media. They also face the pressure of competition on top of that, sometimes on a large stage, in an era of social media scrutiny and judgment. That’s a lot to process.