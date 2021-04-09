Saint Mary's Delaney Wolf wins prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My parents always said that if you do your work, you’ll get rewarded,” Wolf said. “My dad was always telling me to go out in the garage and do some extra stick-handling and shooting. On road trips instead of singing or listening to music, we would do mental math problems with my older brother. … My parents have kind of always been pushing me, like, do this one more thing, and you’re going to be that much more successful and that much better at everything.”

The volunteer work for Wolf began to take off in high school, when she became a certified nursing assistant and worked at an assisted living community in Bismarck. She still works there whenever she is back in Bismarck.

“You see a need, you fill a need,” Wolf said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been plenty of needs to be filled, just in different ways.

No longer could she necessarily go into the senior living center or the warming shelter because of protocols. So she found other ways.