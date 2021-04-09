Saint Mary's Delaney Wolf wins prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award

Sarah Mueller didn’t fully realize the extent of Delaney’s Wolf volunteerism at first.
The Saint Mary’s women’s hockey coach knew the senior defenseman was doing the school-required minimum of two hours of volunteering a month, but after Wolf listed off her extra-curricular work, Mueller began to question when her senior captain had time to sleep.
“I thought she just walked dogs and then volunteered at one other place in town,” Mueller said. “Then I saw the 900 other things that she’s doing. She has so many things going on.
“We joke about her not sleeping, because we feel like she’s in a different time zone or she has more time in the day than the rest of us.”
It’s safe to assume Wolf has found some sort of wormhole that helps her bend time and space.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, native volunteers over 30 hours a month, between tutoring elementary Spanish immersion students and working at the Winona Area Humane Society, the Winona Community Warming Center, local senior living communities and numerous other campus clubs.
She is on the pre-med track with a double major in biochemistry and Spanish, as well as a double minor in psychology and physics, and maintains a 3.97 GPA. Oh yeah, she also plays the french horn, in which she earns some scholarship money.
And on Friday, all of those hours were recognized with Wolf being named the recipient of the prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award in a virtual ceremony at the NCAA men’s Frozen Four. The award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen, specifically, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
Wolf — who was a finalist last year, too — is just the 10th female and eighth Division III athlete to win the award, which is in its 26th year.
“It’s a pretty big honor,” said Wolf, who watched the virtual ceremony with friends and family at a viewing party. “It’s kind of a big deal for our program and for me as a person just because I’ve been doing stuff that I’m pretty passionate about. So it’s kind of cool to have something to recognize that, and hopefully help other people see that stuff outside the rink is important, too.”
‘See a need, fill a need’
From a young age, Wolf was never one to sit still.
“I always liked to be involved in things,” Wolf said. “Growing up, I was always in every sport, every activity I could be in.”
Inspired and pushed by her parents — her father is a doctor at a walk-in clinic, while her mom is a genetic counselor — Wolf has always tried to become the best person she can possibly be.
“My parents always said that if you do your work, you’ll get rewarded,” Wolf said. “My dad was always telling me to go out in the garage and do some extra stick-handling and shooting. On road trips instead of singing or listening to music, we would do mental math problems with my older brother. … My parents have kind of always been pushing me, like, do this one more thing, and you’re going to be that much more successful and that much better at everything.”
The volunteer work for Wolf began to take off in high school, when she became a certified nursing assistant and worked at an assisted living community in Bismarck. She still works there whenever she is back in Bismarck.
“You see a need, you fill a need,” Wolf said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been plenty of needs to be filled, just in different ways.
No longer could she necessarily go into the senior living center or the warming shelter because of protocols. So she found other ways.
She took on tutoring more students, even tutoring an elementary student from Washington, D.C., who was having a hard time in distance learning with English being their second language. She also began volunteering with 7 Cups — an organization offering online mental health therapy and free counseling — where she is a listener for anyone across the world that feels like they just need someone to talk to. She also focused work on the Lasallian Brothers, members of a Roman Catholic religious teaching organization that is associated with Saint Mary’s. Members of the group live on campus and are considered an integral part of campus life, often cooking meals for students and the Cardinals’ sports teams.
But COVID-19 greatly altered this over the past 13 months.
So Wolf, along with other students/teammates, took some of the brothers out for walks, but mostly just simply gave them someone to talk and tell their stories to.
“The restrictions were especially hard on the brothers, who are used to being able to do stuff with students,” Wolf said. “I just try to connect with them to give them someone to talk to, to know that they’re not alone.”
Throughout it all, Wolf never seeks out recognition.
“She doesn’t do things for gold stars,” Mueller said. “She does it because she enjoys it. Like she said, she sees a need, she fills a need. That’s what really makes her special. She doesn’t do it for the credit. She just does it because it’s the right thing to do. And she wants to do it. It’s rare. You don’t have players like this, that just work this way and are so good at everything. She’s a 4.0, she’s in the band. She’s a team captain. She’s volunteering 30 hours a month. And then she’s the leader or president of seven different clubs. And it’s not like she’s doing these things and doing each of them at 10%, she’s doing everything 100% and she’s doing things well.”
A second home
Wolf’s next chapter is still a bit up in the air as of now.
She plans on doing a gap year where she will do research in some capacity before starting medical school. She has applied to do research at a number of locations, including a few spots around Winona. If her research keeps her around the area, she might use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That would be just fine with her, as Winona and Saint Mary’s has become a second home.
“I get homesick for Winona while I’m at home,” Wolf said. “I feel like I found a lot of people here that I was supposed to meet. I feel like I was supposed to be here at Saint Mary’s.”