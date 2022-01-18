R-P's Carson Thompson commits to Winona State football as walk on

For as long as he can remember, Carson Thompson has loved Winona State University’s football team.

Growing up in Rushford, with his dad Davin being a former all-conference lineman for the Warriors, Thompson attended many games at Maxwell Field and imagined himself down on the gridiron.

“Looking back and seeing myself in a little Warriors shirt, taking pictures with different players, I definitely dreamed of playing at Maxwell and being in the Purple and White,” Thompson said.

Next fall, that dream will become a reality as Thompson announced his intent to join the program as a walk on player on Sunday evening.

Thompson had a stellar career for Rushford-Peterson on both sides of the ball, but his biggest strength was as a defensive lineman.

In his junior and senior year, he led the team in tackles, with 27 in 2020 and 51 in 2021, and sacks, with 6½ in 2020 and 9 in 2021. He earned all-district and Winona Daily News all-area first-team honors in each season as well.

After that strong junior season, a number of schools started to reach out to Thompson about playing for them. It was not until the fall of his senior season that he first made an official visit to Winona State though.

Once he finally got on campus, it was clear where his choice would eventually end up.

“It stood out compared to any other place because of how familiar I am with the program and how I kind of grew up a Warrior,” Thompson said.

That visit occurred back when Tom Sawyer was still the Warriors’ head coach, and when new coach Brian Bergstrom took over earlier this month, Thompson got a chance to sit down with him and any fears about a coaching transition quickly disappeared.

“A lot of coaches, the first thing they’ll go to is they’ll just talk about football and being a football player for them. But Coach Bergstrom was really interested in me as a human being over a football player,” Thompson said.

Due to NCAA rules, Coach Bergstrom and the Winona State staff are not allowed to discuss recruits specifically until signing day on February 2.

Thompson is the next in a line of great Rushford-Peterson defensive linemen to go on to play at Winona State.

It started with Davin Thompson in the late 90’s, then onto Matt Ulrich in the late 2000’s and Cale Stensgard in the mid 2010’s. The Trojan-to-Warrior connection has been strengthened even further now that Ulrich has spent the last three seasons as the defensive line coach and defensive coordinator at WSU.

For Davin Thompson, who is not only Carson’s father but also his high school coach, it’s a special moment to see his son follow in his footsteps. But at the same time, it would have been equally special had he done anything else too.

“He’s Carson, I’m Davin… He’s got to make his own way and he understands that,” Davin said. “When he was looking at schools, it doesn’t matter if it was Winona State, Stevens Point or Eau Claire or whatever, I just wanted him to be at a good fit where he felt like he belonged.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

