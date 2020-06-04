Pitino 'upfront and honest' with Gophers players, recruits about race

Pitino said he would tell recruits that he doesn’t know the exact answers yet. But they’re working toward change.

“You have to be upfront and honest with them,” he said. “You have to tell them how disgusted (I am) with what happened in Minneapolis, but also explain to them I’ve lived here for eight years. And one of the things I love about Minnesota is how safe and welcoming it feels. How diverse it is.”

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle and his 23 head coaches participated in a video call Wednesday. They are all white. Pitino said part of the discussion was diversity in the department.

“(Gophers coaches talked) about some of the things they want to do moving forward to make sure we’re doing more,” Pitino said. “I know that’s always on Mark’s mind and the athletic department’s mind. To make sure we hire a staff who is really good but also making sure that it is very diverse as well.”

The Gophers are planning more donation sites for neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.

Pitino conducted a FaceTime call on Tuesday while forward Isaiah Ihnen was on Lake Street helping with a food drive. Ihnen’s teammates have been involved with giving back to the community as well.