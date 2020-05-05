New Gophers softball coach Piper Ritter only ever wanted to coach at the U

“They’ll see some changes like that,” Ritter said. “A little bit more intensity, I think.”

Ritter also will now have “a pulse of what’s going on at all times.” She’s always been the chief of the pitching staff, but has also been around hitting quite a bit. She admitted she’ll now pay even closer attention to the team’s defense.

“I’m going to have to be a little bit more there,” she said, “be a little bit more spread out.”

For this next year, that might mean putting even more leadership on the shoulders of Amber Fiser. There’s no better time for a pitching coach to transition to a head coach than when she has an All-American pitcher returning to the circle for a fifth season.

“I think we’re excited to do this together,” Ritter said.

Ritter received wide-ranging support in the wake of Sunday’s announcement, from former players to coaches across college softball. She won’t be afraid to lean on either as she moves into the head role.

“I’m not afraid to ask questions and get it right the first time,” she said.