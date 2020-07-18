Minnesota's small colleges cite 'astronomical' costs of NCAA's COVID-19 recommendations

“Are we going to be able to get testing kits on our campus to do or are we going to send them to a clinic every week? And how’s that going to work?” Laqua said. “And how are we going to get the tests back in time for a game?

“The stress level kind of raised on just the practicality of, how are we going to make that happen? And can we make that happen?”

Fasching also had trepidations about whether 72 hours would be enough time to see test results at St. John’s, when he’s heard of it taking five to seven days.

“It doesn’t seem like it’d be possible,” he said.

At MSU Moorhead, Laqua has already started game-planning some ways to potentially save on testing costs without swerving safety. He’s looking at reducing his travel roster and thus the number of tests.

He’s thinking of separating his coaches who work from the press box on game days from the players, maybe making them travel separately so they might not require testing. The injured senior player who would usually watch from the sideline might not make the trip anymore.