Minnesota gymnast and WSHS grad Lexy Ramler to return for fifth season

Lexy Ramler isn't quite ready to be done with her collegiate career just yet.

The standout University of Minnesota gymnast and Winona Senior High graduate announced Friday that she will be utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return for a fifth season in the gold and maroon.

Fellow record-setting senior Ona Loper also announced she would be returning.

"While there was a lot of time taken into deciding to return for another year, it ultimately came down to not being ready to say goodbye to the sport of gymnastics," Ramler said in a press release. "I have been so grateful for my past four years here at Minnesota and even more grateful to have the opportunity for another year. I am grateful, thankful and blessed with this opportunity, my incredible team and for the tremendous support. I cannot wait to return next year and compete again in the Pav."

Ramler will get her master's in human resources and industrial relations in the process.

