Minnesota gymnast and WSHS grad Lexy Ramler to return for fifth season

Lexy Ramler isn't quite ready to be done with her collegiate career just yet.
The standout University of Minnesota gymnast and Winona Senior High graduate announced Friday that she will be utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return for a fifth season in the gold and maroon.
Fellow record-setting senior Ona Loper also announced she would be returning.
"While there was a lot of time taken into deciding to return for another year, it ultimately came down to not being ready to say goodbye to the sport of gymnastics," Ramler said in a press release. "I have been so grateful for my past four years here at Minnesota and even more grateful to have the opportunity for another year. I am grateful, thankful and blessed with this opportunity, my incredible team and for the tremendous support. I cannot wait to return next year and compete again in the Pav."
Ramler will get her master's in human resources and industrial relations in the process.
The year 2020 was shaping up to be a special one for Lexy Ramler.
Ramler is one of the most decorated student-athletes in the history of the University of Minnesota and her 2021 campaign only added to it. She accumulated a multitude of awards this season, including being named the winner of the prestigious AAI Award that is given annually to the top senior collegiate gymnast in the country.
Minnesota women’s gymnastics senior and Winona Senior High graduate Lexy Ramler has been nam…
Ramler scored a perfect 10 on both vault and beam, and also set a new program record in the all-around with a 39.850. She won 31 event titles during the season and was named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week six times. She ended the regular season tied for No. 1 in the nation on beam, No. 3 on bars, tied for No. 5 on vault, tied for No. 28 on floor and No. 2 overall in the all-around. A Big Ten Champion on bars, beam and in the all-around, Ramler was also awarded with her third-consecutive Big Ten Gymnast of the Year title.
Continuing her success, she was the Athens Regional All-Around Champion. At the NCAA National Championships, Ramler tied for fifth on beam and 11th in the all-around and was named an All-American on beam, while also recording second-team honors on bars, vault and in the all-around.
"We are absolutely thrilled that Ona and Lexy have decided to take another year with our program," coach Jenny Hansen said in a release. "Since their arrival on campus, they have helped to build this program to what it is today. Their influence not only in the gym, but in the classroom, and as role models for our team and our fans is unmatched. We are incredibly grateful to have them for one more year."