MIAC: Most fall sports being pushed back to spring

Following the lead of many conferences around the country, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference decided Tuesday to postpone most of its fall competition and is looking to move what have been deemed medium- and high-risk sports to the spring.

The conference's release revealed that it will not move forward with football, volleyball, soccer or cross country seasons this fall. It will allow golf and tennis to compete as scheduled against conference opponents only in accordance with campus, state and NCAA health directives.

"Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of students and staff," Paul Pribbenow, chair of the MIAC Presidents' Council and Augsburg University president, said in the release. "The decision to postpone competition for many of our fall sports was very difficult, as we know how much our student-athletes want to compete and how important athletics are to each of our campuses, but we need to put ourselves in a position to return to play as safely as possible."

Saint Mary's University does not have a men's or women's golf team. It does field men's and women's tennis teams, but there are no matches scheduled for either until January.

The Cardinals are scheduled to host Carleton (Minn.) in a men's dual on Jan. 24. The women are next supposed to host Northwestern (Minn.) on Jan. 29.

Saint Mary's also does not have a football team, but its cross country, soccer and volleyball programs are affected.

The volleyball team went 15-13 overall and 5-6 in the MIAC last season. The Cardinals were seventh in the 12-team conference.

The men's soccer team was 8-10 overall and 4-6 in the MIAC, while the women's team went 10-7-1 overall and 3-7-1 in the conference. The men's and women's cross country teams both finished 11th in conference meets last fall.

