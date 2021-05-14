May 14 College sports roundup: WSU softball staves off elimination in dramatic fashion

ROCHESTER — The cardiac Warriors struck again on Friday.

After winning two consecutive contests with clutch hits in the late stages of the game, freshman Sam Keller gave the Winona State softball team a third in a row, as she doubled home pinch-runner Kayla Kerkman in the eighth inning to lift the Warriors 2-1 over Minnesota Duluth on Friday.

The Warriors have now won three straight elimination games by one run after losing the NSIC tournament opener 2-1 to St. Cloud State. They must win two games on Saturday to make it to the NSIC championship game, starting with a rematch with the Huskies at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Keller's heroics were made possible, thanks to another freshman in Teaghan Amwoza, whose game-winning RBI hours earlier had given the Warriors a 2-1 win over Southwest Minnesota State.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double from Katie Kolb and held that lead into the seventh after Warriors reliever Jordyn Kleman ended a UMD threat that saw runners on the corners with a strikeout.