May 14 College sports roundup: WSU softball staves off elimination in dramatic fashion

ROCHESTER — The cardiac Warriors struck again on Friday.
After winning two consecutive contests with clutch hits in the late stages of the game, freshman Sam Keller gave the Winona State softball team a third in a row, as she doubled home pinch-runner Kayla Kerkman in the eighth inning to lift the Warriors 2-1 over Minnesota Duluth on Friday.
The Warriors have now won three straight elimination games by one run after losing the NSIC tournament opener 2-1 to St. Cloud State. They must win two games on Saturday to make it to the NSIC championship game, starting with a rematch with the Huskies at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Keller's heroics were made possible, thanks to another freshman in Teaghan Amwoza, whose game-winning RBI hours earlier had given the Warriors a 2-1 win over Southwest Minnesota State.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double from Katie Kolb and held that lead into the seventh after Warriors reliever Jordyn Kleman ended a UMD threat that saw runners on the corners with a strikeout.
But in the seventh, the Bulldogs — down to their last strike — tied it on one swing of the bat with Lauren Oberle hitting a two-out solo home run. The Warriors couldn't do anything in their half of the seventh and it appeared the Bulldogs had all the momentum. But Kleman calmly retired the Bulldog side in order in the top of the eighth, including a strike out of Julia Gronholz to end the inning.
Senior Alison Nowak then drilled the first pitch she saw for a double to lead off the eighth, before being pinch run for by Kerkman. After a pop out from Libby Neveau, Keller crushed a double to right center, Kerkman careened home into a well-practiced Warrior walk-off celebration.
Liz Pautz pitched a strong 5⅔, holding the Bulldogs to four hits, striking out eight and walking four. Jordyn Kleman earned the win, her 23rd on the season, allowing one run with three strikeouts in 2⅓ innings.
Warriors baseball season ends
Sioux Falls, S.D. — The Winona State baseball team saw their season come to a close with a 7-4 loss in the NSIC postseason tournament on Friday.
The No. 19 ranked Vikings (33-9) blew open a 1-1 tie with a five-run third inning. The major blow came on a three-run home run from Jaxon Rosencranz to make it 6-1.
The Warriors (22-20) then scored two in the fifth when Derek Martin singled in Nathan Loomis and Carter Brinkman. The Vikings added one of their own in the bottom of the fifth to maintain a four run margin.
The Warriors were able to score another in the seventh when Sam Kohnle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but that would be it for the Warriors.
Nick Herbst and Zac Stange both had doubles, while Nathan Loomis stole a base in the seventh. Brinkman finished with a 2-for-3 day at the play and scored twice, while Derek Baumgartner was 1-for-4, as was Derek Martin.