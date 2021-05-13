May 13 High school sports roundup: Cotter baseball knocks off Triton

DODGE CENTER — The Cotter baseball team snapped a three-game losing skid on Thursday by knocking off Triton 10-4 on the road.
Charlie Reilly did a little bit of everything, picking up the win on the mound, while also going 3-for-4 with a double at the plate.
Reilly was one of four Ramblers with a multi-hit game: Brenin Speltz went 3-for-5, Brett Biesanz finished 2-for-4 with a double and Connor Yocum was 2-for-2 for the Ramblers (5-8).
Big 9
Northfield 1, Winona 0
St. Cloud State commit Ethan Lanthier no-hit the Winhawks, striking out 10 and walking two in seven hitless innings.
Marcus Winter pitched four perfect innings in relief for Winona (6-9, 5-9), which has now lost five consecutive games.
The Raiders only had two hits with their only run coming in the first inning.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 12, Rushford-Peterson 0 (5)
RUSHFORD — Devin Vonderohe and Brady Augedahl combined to no-hit the Trojans (4-9, 2-8).
Vonderohe started and tossed three hitless innings with two strikeouts, while Augedahl threw two hitless innings in relief for the Warriors (11-2, 9-1).
Coulee
Arcadia 5, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — Alex Madden helped the Raiders stay unbeaten in Coulee Conference play, allowing two runs in 6 ⅔ innings on the mound for Arcadia (5-2, 5-0).
The Raiders surged ahead behind a four-run first inning.
SOFTBALL
Big 9
Northfield 6, Winona 3
NORTHFIELD — In a battle of the top two teams in the Big 9, it was the Raiders (13-2, 12-0) and former Winhawk Brynn Hostettler that came out on top to snap the Winhawks’ eight game win streak.
Hostettler allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits, while striking out 14 in seven innings.
Makayla Steffes pitched 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief of Winona starter Ava Hamsund. Macy McNally and Grace Fricke each tallied two hits and a run scored for the seventh-ranked Winhawks (11-3, 10-2).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Lewiston-Altura 7
LA CRESCENT — The Cardinals (7-7, 3-6) took a 7-6 lead on a Mia McGuire grand slam in the top of the seventh, but the Lancers answered with two runs with the last coming on a bases loaded walk.
It was the only hit of the day for McGuire, while Cadence Veraguth went 1-for-1 with two RBI and Olivia Funk was 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base for the Cardinals.
Kelsey Kiesau went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI, while Molly Bills went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Lancers.
Caledonia/Spring Grove 9, Rushford-Peterson 4
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (4-8, 3-6) grabbed an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead to 8-0 with one in the third and four in the fourth.
Grace Privet was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Paige Klug, Claire Buttell, Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings all drove in a run.
Privet also picked up the win; she allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits and struck out nine in seven innings.
Rylin Hoel had two hits for the Trojans, while Hailey Jenkins and Ariana Anderson each recorded an RBI.
Girls Golf
Lanesboro 246, Houston 279
HOUSTON — Paige Twite shot a 58 to lead the Hurricanes. Lanesboro’s Chloe Schnebly earned medalist honors with a 52.