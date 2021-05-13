May 13 High school sports roundup: Cotter baseball knocks off Triton

It was the only hit of the day for McGuire, while Cadence Veraguth went 1-for-1 with two RBI and Olivia Funk was 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base for the Cardinals.

Kelsey Kiesau went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI, while Molly Bills went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Lancers.

Caledonia/Spring Grove 9, Rushford-Peterson 4

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (4-8, 3-6) grabbed an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead to 8-0 with one in the third and four in the fourth.

Grace Privet was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Paige Klug, Claire Buttell, Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings all drove in a run.

Privet also picked up the win; she allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

Rylin Hoel had two hits for the Trojans, while Hailey Jenkins and Ariana Anderson each recorded an RBI.

Girls Golf

Lanesboro 246, Houston 279

HOUSTON — Paige Twite shot a 58 to lead the Hurricanes. Lanesboro’s Chloe Schnebly earned medalist honors with a 52.