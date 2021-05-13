May 13 College roundup: WSU softball survives via walk-off; baseball drops first game against Vikings

ROCHESTER — Just two hours after having to stomach a tough 2-1 loss to St. Cloud State in the opening round of the NSIC softball tournament, Winona State flipped the script on Minot State, winning in walk-off fashion 6-5 on Thursday to keep their season alive.
The Warriors (34-11) now face Southwest Minnesota State 10 a.m. Friday on Field B.
After falling behind 5-3, the Warriors scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before Teaghen Amwoza kept the Warriors season going by scoring Alison Nowak with a single in the bottom of the seventh.
Rylee Stout started the scoring with a three-run triple in the bottom of the first to answer the Beavers two runs. Minot State climbed back on top with a pair of runs in the third inning and one in fourth off of Warriors starter Liz Pautz.
Jordyn Kleman assumed the Warrior pitching duties in the fifth inning, striking out the side. The Warriors scratched a run out in the fifth when Libby Neveau scored on a throwing error.
The sixth inning saw the same cycle, as Kleman retired the MSU side in order, including a strikeout of Isis Cabral to end the Beaver at-bat.
Amwoza opened the Warrior half of the sixth with a single up the middle. Gabby Gedville took Amwoza's place on base as pinch-runner and scored when Katie Kolb doubled to tie the game at 5.
Kleman struck out two of the three MSU batters she faced in the top of the seventh and saw the third thrown out by NSIC Gold Glove winner Neveau, setting the scene for the walk off. In all, Kleman faced the minimum nine batters across three innings of work, striking out six. Kleman also became the Winona State all-time strikeout leader with 850 punchouts over her distinguished pitching career.
Alison Nowak reached on an error to open the inning and made her way to third base on the Beavers' fifth error of the game when Neveau bunted. After Sam Keller and Stout were retired, Amwoza delivered like she has done all year.
WSU Baseball drops conference tournament opener
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winona State baseball team fell 12-0 in game one of a best-of-three series to No. 19 Augustana to open up play in the 2021 NSIC baseball tournament on Thursday.
Head coach Kyle Poock and the Warriors (22-19) found themselves facing a nationally ranked squad for the second straight week, as the Vikings (32-9) welcomed WSU as they were coming off a three-game series with league champion and Minnesota State - Mankato.
Unfortunately for Winona State, the odd numbered innings proved to be their downfall on the day, as the Vikings put up progressively bigger digits in the first, third and fifth frames on the way to 12-0 shutout win.
Augustana's Will Olson homered with two outs and a runner on to start the Vikings evening and AU would add one more run before the inning was over. The bottom of the third saw a similar script, as Carter Howell homered leading off the inning, sparking the four run outburst and effectively putting the game out of reach.
After a scoreless fourth for both teams, AU tacked on five runs in the fifth, with a one-out walk leading to a series of singles, before a Howell triple off of Warrior pitcher Nathan Santos cleared the bases.
Offensively, Sam Kohnle extended his streak of reaching base to nine games with a first inning single, one of six Warrior hits. Nick Herbst, Derek Martin, Austin Savary, Zac Stange and Blake Kretovics all had singles in the game.
The Warriors will look to keep their season alive in game two at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Warriors must win to force a decisive game three, which would start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.