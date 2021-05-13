May 13 College roundup: WSU softball survives via walk-off; baseball drops first game against Vikings

Kleman struck out two of the three MSU batters she faced in the top of the seventh and saw the third thrown out by NSIC Gold Glove winner Neveau, setting the scene for the walk off. In all, Kleman faced the minimum nine batters across three innings of work, striking out six. Kleman also became the Winona State all-time strikeout leader with 850 punchouts over her distinguished pitching career.

Alison Nowak reached on an error to open the inning and made her way to third base on the Beavers' fifth error of the game when Neveau bunted. After Sam Keller and Stout were retired, Amwoza delivered like she has done all year.

WSU Baseball drops conference tournament opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winona State baseball team fell 12-0 in game one of a best-of-three series to No. 19 Augustana to open up play in the 2021 NSIC baseball tournament on Thursday.

Head coach Kyle Poock and the Warriors (22-19) found themselves facing a nationally ranked squad for the second straight week, as the Vikings (32-9) welcomed WSU as they were coming off a three-game series with league champion and Minnesota State - Mankato.