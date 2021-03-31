March 30 College sports roundup: WSU softball sweeps Upper Iowa, baseball sees win streak snapped

FAYETTE, Iowa — The Winona State softball team officially kicked off the NSIC season in dominating fashion, sweeping Upper Iowa 12-1, 13-1 on the road Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors (13-2, 2-0) — ranked No. 15 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association — smashed 30 hits between the two games, while the pitching staff held the Peacocks (4-11, 0-2) to just five hits.
The Warriors jumped ahead thanks to a four-run second inning, followed by a two-run third before a six-run fifth inning. Katie Kolb, Marissa Mullen and Abbie Hlas all homered, with Kolb leading the way with a 3-for-4, five-RBI performance from the leadoff spot. Ann Smolenski went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored as well for the Warriors, who finished with 16 hits.
It was more than enough run support for senior Jordyn Kleman.
The La Crosse Logan High School graduate allowed just one run on two hits, while striking out nine in five innings to pick up career win No. 83. She needs just two more victories to tie Cyndy Schubbe (1999-2002) for most in program history.
In game two, the Warriors' offense picked up right where it left off by scoring five runs in first, followed by three in the second.
Once again it was Hlas and Mullen that helped lead the way.
Hlas was 2-for-3 with four RBI, while Mullen scored three runs and an RBI as part of a 2-for-2 performance. Catcher Riley Stout was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, while Libby Neveau was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Liz Pautz picked up her fourth win of the season by allowing one run on three hits in four innings.
Warriors are back in action 1 p.m. Friday when they take on MSU-Moorhead for their home opener.
BASEBALL
Warriors split against UMary
The Warriors (9-6, 6-4) saw their five-game winning streak snapped as they fell to UMary 9-3 in game one, before bouncing back with an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.
The Marauders (5-7, 3-4) scored five runs in the third, before adding four more in the seventh. Nick Herbst and Carter Brinkman each had RBI in the fourth for the Warriors.
The game was tied at five until Sam Kohnle delivered an RBI double to give the Warriors the lead in the eighth. Austin Savary followed with a two-RBI double to make it 8-5.
Warriors travel to Northern State where they will take on the Wolves for a doubleheader 11 a.m. Friday.