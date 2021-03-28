March 28 College sports roundup: WSHS grad Block homers as UW-L sweeps Schultz and Saint Mary's

Just two days after facing friend and former teammate Ashton Hoeppner, Saint Mary's senior catcher Justine Schultz once again faced off against another familiar face in the forms of former Winona Senior High teammate and current UW-La Crosse infielder Katie Block.

And once again it was a great day for the Winona softball program.

Schultz went 2-for-7 on the day with an RBI, while Block went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run in game No. 2 and finished with three RBI to help lead the Eagles to a doubleheader sweep 3-0, 7-1.

The Cardinals (3-7) put runners on base in 10 of the 14 innings, but only had one run to show for it.

The Eagles (4-4) scored all the runs they would need in the second inning of the opener, as Sydne Shattuck launched an Amber Chow offering over the left-field fence for a solo home run, and a 1-0 UW-L lead.

That would be the only run the Eagles would get off Chow until the seventh, when they parlayed three hits into two more runs for the 3-0 victory. Block had an RBI single in the inning.

In game two, the Eagles tagged SMU starter Cassie Sutor for seven runs — six earned — on eight hits in four innings. Block's homer came in the fourth and made it 5-0 Eagles.