March 28 College sports roundup: WSHS grad Block homers as UW-L sweeps Schultz and Saint Mary's

Just two days after facing friend and former teammate Ashton Hoeppner, Saint Mary's senior catcher Justine Schultz once again faced off against another familiar face in the forms of former Winona Senior High teammate and current UW-La Crosse infielder Katie Block.
Ashton Hoeppner had joked with Justine Schultz that she would give her a belated birthday pr…
And once again it was a great day for the Winona softball program.
Schultz went 2-for-7 on the day with an RBI, while Block went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run in game No. 2 and finished with three RBI to help lead the Eagles to a doubleheader sweep 3-0, 7-1.
The Cardinals (3-7) put runners on base in 10 of the 14 innings, but only had one run to show for it.
The Eagles (4-4) scored all the runs they would need in the second inning of the opener, as Sydne Shattuck launched an Amber Chow offering over the left-field fence for a solo home run, and a 1-0 UW-L lead.
That would be the only run the Eagles would get off Chow until the seventh, when they parlayed three hits into two more runs for the 3-0 victory. Block had an RBI single in the inning.
In game two, the Eagles tagged SMU starter Cassie Sutor for seven runs — six earned — on eight hits in four innings. Block's homer came in the fourth and made it 5-0 Eagles.
Schultz delivered an RBI groundout in the fifth.
BASEBALL
WSU sweeps UMD
The Winona State baseball team saw their win streak reach five games, as they were able to sweep all three games 6-5 (7), 12-1 (7) and 5-4 (12) against Duluth on Sunday.
The two teams resumed Saturday's game — which was suspended due to rain — in the fifth inning with the Warriors (8-5, 5-3) holding a 5-3 lead. The Warriors picked up an insurance run in the sixth on a Sam Kohnle RBI single. It proved to be the difference, as the Bulldogs (3-8) scored twice in the top of the seventh before striking out with the bases loaded to end the game.
In game two, the Warriors offense exploded for 12 runs on 12 hits that included a seven-run third inning.
Derek Baumgartner went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, while Zac Stange also homered in a 2-for-4, three RBI effort at the plate.
Game three saw the Warriors jump out to a 4-0 lead after a three-run sixth inning. But Duluth tied it at 4 with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth.
The game would stay that way until Nick Herbst and Jake Brill each singled to lead off the Warriors' half of the 12th. After a bunt, Nathan Loomis delivered a fly ball deep enough to score Herbst for the win.