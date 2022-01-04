 Skip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday January 5

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.), 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Johnson & Wales University (R.I.), 7 p.m.

