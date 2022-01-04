Local sports schedule: Wednesday January 5

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.), 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Johnson & Wales University (R.I.), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.), 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Johnson & Wales University (R.I.), 7 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Winona State University announced the hiring of Brian Bergstrom as the team’s new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.
Sunday, January 2
HIGH SCHOOL
Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team defeated previously-unbeaten Spring Grove by a 53-41 score in the Trojans’ first game of the Rushford…
Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice.
The Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team won a back-and-forth road game against St. Olaf (5-2, 2-1), as the Cardinals (3-3, 3-2) handed their MI…
Turning more bowls into playoff games would give more players a worthy reward for risking millions in potential future earnings to participate in the postseason.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.