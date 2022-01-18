Local sports schedule: Wednesday, January 19

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Saint John’s University (Minn.), 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: College of Saint Benedict (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
The Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura basketball programs competed in a doubleheader at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, and …
Onalaska Luther (11-1, 5-1) breezed past Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (5-7, 1-3) for an 18-point lead by the end of the first half of the teams’ b…
It would be easy to assume that someone who devotes their life to coaching football has been obsessed with the game for as long as they could …
Winona State University announced the hiring of Brian Bergstrom as the team’s new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, January 12.
Georgia won its first national title in 41 years, defeating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship. The Bulldogs shot down the top-ranked Crimson Tide in a fourth quarter rally. Here's the latest, in photos.
Winona picked up a solid Big 9 road win on Thursday, beating Rochester Century on its home court 64-56.
Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett both transferred in 2018. One got a lot more attention than the other.
Winona State made waves by hiring a local legend as their new offensive coordinator when they announced that Isaac Fruechte would be filling t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.