Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Jan. 12

COLLEGEWOMEN’S BASKETBALL St. Catherine University (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Winona picked up a solid Big 9 road win on Thursday, beating Rochester Century on its home court 64-56.
The Saint Mary’s women’s hockey team had a dominant performance in a low-scoring win on Wednesday, picking up their first shutout win of the year.
Georgia won its first national title in 41 years, defeating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship. The Bulldogs shot down the top-ranked Crimson Tide in a fourth quarter rally. Here's the latest, in photos.
Winona State University announced the hiring of Brian Bergstrom as the team’s new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett both transferred in 2018. One got a lot more attention than the other.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):
