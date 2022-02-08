Local sports schedule: Wednesday, February 9

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Augsburg University (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Augsburg University (Minn.), 7 p.m.
Winona State’s football team celebrated signing day on Wednesday by welcoming a class of 30 athletes into the program.
As of today, we are officially one month into the Brian Bergstrom era of Winona State football.
The Saint Mary’s women’s basketball team picked up a big home win Wednesday night, defeating Gustavus Adolphus 67-64.
An offensive lineman, Larson was preparing to go to college just as a student before a handful of offers rolled in the last few weeks.
Local sports schedule for Sunday, February 6.
For as long as he can remember, Carson Thompson has loved Winona State University’s football team.
HIGH SCHOOL
