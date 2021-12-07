Local sports schedule: Wednesday, December 8

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf College (Minn.), 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: St. Olaf College (Minn.) at Winona State, 7 p.m.
Winona State University’s men’s basketball team picked up a solid upset win at home on Saturday, as the Warriors soundly beat No. 17 Minnesota…
The Winona State volleyball team’s season came to a close in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament as fifth-seeded Washburn (27-5…
The Saint Mary’s women’s basketball team pushed an undefeated team to the brink, but came up just short, as the Cardinals (2-4, 1-2) lost a 59…
The V-Hawks won by set scores of 22-25, 32-30, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-13.
In the summer of 1996, Winona State’s football program was desperate for a head coach.
The Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Monday.
TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Winona State University women's basketball team kept its unbeaten season alive with a 56-45 victory over Washburn (Kan.) o…
It’s impossible to know whether Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will be the next Knute Rockne or the next Charlie Weis.
Mario Cristobal is going home again.
