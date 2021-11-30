Local sports schedule: Wednesday, December 1

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint John’s University (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at College of Saint Benedict, 7 p.m.
TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Winona State University women's basketball team kept its unbeaten season alive with a 56-45 victory over Washburn (Kan.) o…
Friday, November 26
For the first time since 2016, the Winona State volleyball team earned a spot in the NCAA Division 2 tournament when the bracket was revealed …
These college conference rivals have played against each other for more than 100 years. Can you pair them up?
Just a few months ago, Oklahoma was the talk of the college football world.
A big first quarter and a fourth-quarter field goal helped the Winona State football team earn an 18-16 NSIC win over Minnesota State-Mankato …
In the summer of 1996, Winona State’s football program was desperate for a head coach.
Winona State’s volleyball team fell in the NSIC tournament final on Saturday, with the second-seed Warriors (28-4, 17-3) losing a 3-1 match to…
