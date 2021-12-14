Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Dec. 15

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: UW-La Crosse at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
The Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team won a back-and-forth road game against St. Olaf (5-2, 2-1), as the Cardinals (3-3, 3-2) handed their MI…
Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
Norfolk State (9-2) vs. Wichita State (6-2)
Oral Roberts (5-4) vs. Missouri State (5-4)
Winona State University’s men’s basketball team picked up a solid upset win at home on Saturday, as the Warriors soundly beat No. 17 Minnesota…
Cleveland State (6-2) vs. Oklahoma State (6-3)
Cal Poly (2-6) vs. Portland State (3-4)
Grambling State (3-6) vs. Incarnate Word (1-8)
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Friday.
