Local sports schedule: Tuesday, November 9

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at UW-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It was a special afternoon at McCown Gymnasium on Saturday when the Winona State volleyball team (24-3, 15-3) not only celebrated senior day, …
Tuesday, November 2
The No. 10 Winona State volleyball team kept rolling on Friday night, as the Warriors (23-3, 14-3) cruised past Northern Sun rival Minot State…
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, November 3.
Local sports schedule for Friday, November 5.
Augustana’s football team had firm control over Winona State on Saturday as the Vikings (8-1) won 38-20 at home over the Warriors (5-4).
As one of the nation’s top-10 prospects in his class, Patrick Baldwin could have signed with just about any college basketball program in the country.
Both Winona State and Sioux Falls struggled offensively on Saturday, but the Warriors (5-3) scored late to beat the Cougars (5-3) in a low-sco…
These college conference rivals have played against each other for more than 100 years. Can you pair them up?
The Badgers were No. 1 in the USCHO women's hockey poll for the seventh straight week after they swept Minnesota State.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.