WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, April 12

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 5 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: G-E-T at Coulee Golf Bowl, 4 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Mondovi Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: G-E-T/M-M at Mauston

SOFTBALL: Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: G-E-T at Holmen invitational, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGEBASEBALL: Doubleheader—Winona State at Bemidji State, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Doubleheader—Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Doubleheader—Saint Mary’s at UW-La Crosse, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

