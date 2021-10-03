Local sports schedule: Sunday, October 3

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at University of Mary (N.D.), noon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Warriors held a seven-point lead in the first and second quarters but were shut out in the second half.
Winona State’s football team won a road shootout, defeating the University of Mary 48-38 on Saturday.
As league play begins in earnest, quarterback quandaries are starting to emerge as the make-or-break point for underperforming teams.
Winona State’s volleyball team swept NSIC foe University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday, with the Warriors improving their record to 13-1 th…
Both the Winona State men’s and women’s golf teams won their home tournament in Lake City on Tuesday, the Watkins Invitational, with each squa…
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, September 29.
Winona State’s volleyball team improved its record to 11-1 on Friday with a 3-0 sweep over University of Mary (2-10) in Bismarck, ND.
The Warriors allowed 332 yards of offense and netted zero rushing yards themselves on 26 carries.
Accusations of abuse and racial insensitivity by former Florida women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer surfaced Monday during a report by The Independent Florida Alligator.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.