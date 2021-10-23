Local sports schedule: Sunday October 24

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Northern State (S.D.), 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf College (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Northern State (S.D.), 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf College (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Winona State's football team righted the ship at home against a rival on Saturday,as the Warriors (4-3, 1-1) snapped a two-game losing streak …
Winona State’s volleyball team (18-3, 9-3) lost for just the third time of the year last Saturday, but the Warriors had a bounce-back win on F…
Winona State’s volleyball team bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 3-2 win over Southwest Minnesota State at home on Frid…
A college basketball player hatched the idea after seeing a discrimination case nearly implode his own team, then wondering why nobody had done anything about it sooner.
Braelon Allen's maturity and willingness to seek guidance helped make him an integral piece of the Badgers offense by the midway point of his freshman season.
Saturday marks just the fourth meeting between UW and a service academy program and the first since 1979, but all three previous matchups were notable for their own reasons.
WINONA — The Winona State University football team (3-3) played well in the second half, but could not overcome a poor first-half performance …
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin take a 30,000-foot view of the Badgers offense and if their style is tenable long-term, what’s wrong with UW’s offensive line, and how the defense has a tough test against Michigan’s offensive line. They wrap up by making Big Ten picks.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.