Local sports schedule: Sunday, October 17

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State, 1 p.m.
While it’s been many years since Winona State has offered a varsity wrestling team, that has not stopped the grapplers of years past from cele…
WINONA — The Winona State University football team (3-3) played well in the second half, but could not overcome a poor first-half performance …
Winona State’s volleyball team bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 3-2 win over Southwest Minnesota State at home on Frid…
Saturday marks just the fourth meeting between UW and a service academy program and the first since 1979, but all three previous matchups were notable for their own reasons.
The Warriors held a seven-point lead in the first and second quarters but were shut out in the second half.
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin take a 30,000-foot view of the Badgers offense and if their style is tenable long-term, what’s wrong with UW’s offensive line, and how the defense has a tough test against Michigan’s offensive line. They wrap up by making Big Ten picks.
The Warriors allowed 332 yards of offense and netted zero rushing yards themselves on 26 carries.
