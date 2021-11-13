Local sports schedule: Sunday, November 14

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: NSIC Tournament, championship.
In the summer of 1996, Winona State’s football program was desperate for a head coach.
A big first quarter and a fourth-quarter field goal helped the Winona State football team earn an 18-16 NSIC win over Minnesota State-Mankato …
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, November 9.
It was a special afternoon at McCown Gymnasium on Saturday when the Winona State volleyball team (24-3, 15-3) not only celebrated senior day, …
The Badgers men’s basketball team says coach Greg Gard is investing more time in building relationships with players off the court.
With a quick point, a subdued wave and a pause for his wife to exit the stands and join him, Mike Krzyzewski stepped off the court
Augustana’s football team had firm control over Winona State on Saturday as the Vikings (8-1) won 38-20 at home over the Warriors (5-4).
