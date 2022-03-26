Local sports schedule: Sunday, March 27

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Minot State at Winona State, Noon; Doubleheader - Saint Mary’s at Bethany Lutheran, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS: Bethel University at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bethel University at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Minot State at Winona State, Noon; Doubleheader - Saint Mary’s at Bethany Lutheran, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS: Bethel University at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bethel University at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Peacocks (22-11) became the first-ever 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in a NCAA Tournament string of upsets. Read and see the highlights here.
Top overall seed Gonzaga muscled out of NCAAs by Arkansas; Houston ousts No. 1 Arizona; Coach K reaches Elite 8. Complete NCAA tourney coverage here.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.
The Tar Heels had something to say about being called a "soft" team. UConn begins their ascent in their quest for their 12th title. Here's a recap of Saturday, plus a look ahead.
Get caught up on all of Sunday's NCAA tourney action, including Miami's upset of No. 2 Auburn, plus all the scores, the updated bracket and top pics.
HIGH SCHOOL
From new coaches to a key position up for grabs, the Badgers offense will draw plenty of interest during spring practices.
Duke gives Coach K a win. A dunk in Stanford women's win is just 3rd overall by a woman in NCAA tourney. Here's a recap of Friday, plus a look ahead.
The NIL era is just getting started.
On Wednesday afternoon, Winona State junior Alec Rosner announced he would be entering the transfer portal and exploring “a new potential oppo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.