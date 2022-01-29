Local sports schedule: Sunday, January 30

COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS: WIAC meet at Winona State, 1 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS: Carleton College at Saint Mary’s, 1:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS: WIAC meet at Winona State, 1 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS: Carleton College at Saint Mary’s, 1:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
In a newspaper interview, John Stockton claimed without evidence that more than 100 professional athletes have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Winona boys basketball team won its third game in a row Friday night, winning a 65-55 home game against Big 9 Conference foe Rochester Mayo.
For as long as he can remember, Carson Thompson has loved Winona State University’s football team.
Winona State made waves by hiring a local legend as their new offensive coordinator when they announced that Isaac Fruechte would be filling t…
Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach.
Male athletes are leading the way six months after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn money on their celebrity.
The Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura basketball programs competed in a doubleheader at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, and …
It would be easy to assume that someone who devotes their life to coaching football has been obsessed with the game for as long as they could …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.