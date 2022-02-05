Local sports schedule: Sunday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASEBALL: Winona State at Missouri Southern, 1 p.m.
Winona State’s football team celebrated signing day on Wednesday by welcoming a class of 30 athletes into the program.
The Saint Mary’s women’s basketball team picked up a big home win Wednesday night, defeating Gustavus Adolphus 67-64.
An offensive lineman, Larson was preparing to go to college just as a student before a handful of offers rolled in the last few weeks.
For as long as he can remember, Carson Thompson has loved Winona State University’s football team.
HIGH SCHOOL
A diversity study showed Football Bowl Subdivision schools continue to underrepresent women and people of color in hiring for leadership positions at athletic departments of the sport's highest level of competition.
Male athletes are leading the way six months after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn money on their celebrity.
