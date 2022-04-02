Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 3

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Winona State at University of Mary, Noon
SOFTBALL: Doubleheader - University of Sioux Falls at Winona State, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Doubleheader - Concordia College at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Ever since Kyle Poock first came to Winona State as a baseball player in 1979, the school has held a special place in his heart that he has be…
Winona State football’s Brian Bergstrom era took another step forward last week as the Warriors took the field for the first time with their n…
Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team lost its first game of the season on Tuesday, falling 5-1 in a non-conference road matchup against Pepin/Alma.
It's time for college basketball's elite to step into the spotlight in New Orleans. Duke, Villanova, Kansas and North Carolina will compete next weekend for a chance to add another championship banner to their rafters.
Johnny Davis developed into a consensus all-American and helped lead the Wisconsin men’s basketball team to a share of the Big Ten title. He is expected to go in the top 10 of this year's NBA draft.
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Logan at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Durand, 5 p.m.
Connecticut faces South Carolina in the NCAA women's basketball championship. See the highlights of their Final Four games.
Meanwhile, retiring Coach K's Duke nails its 13th Final Four spot. Here's a recap of NCAA basketball action plus everything you need to know today as underdog St. Peter's takes on UNC.
Retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reaches his 13th Final Four, surpassing John Wooden. Get complete results from Saturday's NCAA Elite 8 action.
