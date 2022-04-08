 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 10

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Winona State at Minnesota Duluth, Noon

SOFTBALL: Doubleheader - Winona State at Bemidji State, Noon and 2 p.m.; Doubleheader - Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Carleton College at Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m.

