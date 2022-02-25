 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, February 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 3 p.m.; Viroqua at G-E-T, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA Regionals

GYMNASTICS: G-E-T/M-M at Sectional meet

WRESTLING: LARP at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for MSHSL Section 1AA Individual Tournament; Winona/Cotter in Rochester for MSHSL Section 1AAA Individual Tournament

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL: Winona State vs Ursuline College and Grand Valley State, Lewis University Tournament in Romeoville, Ill., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saint Mary’s vs Neumann in Clermont, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at MIAC Indoor Championships at Carleton College

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at MIAC Indoor Championships at Carleton College; Winona State at NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato

MEN’S TENNIS: Saint John’s University at Saint Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.; Bethany Lutheran College at Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Winona State vs Minnesota State-Mankato in St. Peter, 9 a.m.; Winona State vs Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, 1 p.m.; College of Saint Benedict at Saint Mary’s, 12:30 p.m.; Bethany Lutheran College at Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m.

