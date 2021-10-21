 Skip to main content
ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday October 22

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Macalester (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Winona State at Augustana (S.D.).

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Marian College (Wis.), 7 p.m.

