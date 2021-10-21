Local sports schedule: Friday October 22

COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Macalester (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Winona State at Augustana (S.D.).
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Marian College (Wis.), 7 p.m.
Winona State's football team righted the ship at home against a rival on Saturday,as the Warriors (4-3, 1-1) snapped a two-game losing streak …
Winona State’s volleyball team bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 3-2 win over Southwest Minnesota State at home on Frid…
A college basketball player hatched the idea after seeing a discrimination case nearly implode his own team, then wondering why nobody had done anything about it sooner.
While it’s been many years since Winona State has offered a varsity wrestling team, that has not stopped the grapplers of years past from cele…
Saturday marks just the fourth meeting between UW and a service academy program and the first since 1979, but all three previous matchups were notable for their own reasons.
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin take a 30,000-foot view of the Badgers offense and if their style is tenable long-term, what’s wrong with UW’s offensive line, and how the defense has a tough test against Michigan’s offensive line. They wrap up by making Big Ten picks.
WINONA — The Winona State University football team (3-3) played well in the second half, but could not overcome a poor first-half performance …
Bill Self on Wednesday faced a few questions about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into his program.
Winona State’s football team won a road shootout, defeating the University of Mary 48-38 on Saturday.
