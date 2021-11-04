 Skip to main content
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, November 5

COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: Minot State (N.D.) at Winona State.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY: UW-Superior at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

