Local sports schedule: Friday, November 5

COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: Minot State (N.D.) at Winona State.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY: UW-Superior at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Augustana’s football team had firm control over Winona State on Saturday as the Vikings (8-1) won 38-20 at home over the Warriors (5-4).
Tuesday, November 2
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, November 3.
As one of the nation’s top-10 prospects in his class, Patrick Baldwin could have signed with just about any college basketball program in the country.
The college hockey season gets underway this weekend, and both the St. Mary’s men’s and women’s teams hit the road to start the year with a pa…
Both Winona State and Sioux Falls struggled offensively on Saturday, but the Warriors (5-3) scored late to beat the Cougars (5-3) in a low-sco…
The St. Mary's women's soccer team (13-3-1, 7-2-1) won in a low-scoring affair against Macalaster (10-5-2, 4-5-1) on Wednesday with a single g…
The Badgers were No. 1 in the USCHO women's hockey poll for the seventh straight week after they swept Minnesota State.
Forget any speculation about P.J. Fleck leaving the Minnesota Gophers football program for other coaching opportunities anytime soon.
Winona State's football team righted the ship at home against a rival on Saturday,as the Warriors (4-3, 1-1) snapped a two-game losing streak …
