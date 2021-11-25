 Skip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, November 26

Friday, November 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS HOCKEY: Cotter at Marshall Thanksgiving Classic

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Winona State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Winona State vs. Washburn University (Kan.) at Topeka, Kan., 7 p.m.

