Local sports schedule for Wednesday, September 1
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule for Wednesday, September 1

COLLEGEMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at University of Dubuque (Iowa), 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at UW-Superior.

