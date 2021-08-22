WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule for Sunday, August 22 Aug 22, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGEMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at Wartburg College (Iowa), 3 p.m. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else? AP Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else? How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for? AP How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for? Can the New York Yankees catch the Tampa Bay Rays for the division? AP Can the New York Yankees catch the Tampa Bay Rays for the division? Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 College Winona State football: Warriors tabbed to finish 3rd in NSIC South; Gavin named preseason POY Aug 3, 2021 BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Winona State has been picked to finish third in their division and fifth place overall in the 2021 Northern Sun Intercolle… Watch Now: Related Video AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU? College football futures: Look to these win totals for value AP College football futures: Look to these win totals for value Look for Notre Dame to get over their win total listed at 9.5 AP Look for Notre Dame to get over their win total listed at 9.5 Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs AP Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs