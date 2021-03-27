Local sports schedule for Saturday, March 27

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Duluth at Winona State, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Duluth at Winona State, 4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Winona State men’s basketball standout Kevion Taylor will transfer to Valparaiso, he announced via his Twitter page on Thursday.
With superfan Sister Jean watching, Loyola Chicago ousted No. 1 seed Illinois in the NCAA men's tournament. Here's a recap as women's play got underway.
After an opening day of top seeds holding serve, the women's NCAA Tournament became a little less predictable Monday as double-digit seeds BYU, Belmont and Wright State advanced.
A recap of Monday's NCAA men's and women's tournament action, plus photos and video of the day.
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Winona State softball team continued their winning ways on Wednesday, using stellar outings from starters Jordyn Kleman an…
VCU became the first victim of COVID-19 protocols in the NCAA tournament, advancing Oregon to the second round. Here's a roundup of Saturday's action.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Boeheim kept shooting, carrying his Hall of Fame father and 11th-seeded Syracuse back into the Sweet 16.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon weaved its way through a pandemic-altered season filled with injuries, pauses and uncertainty to win a conference title.
O'Fallon, IL – In a game that saw 32 combined runs, 31 combined hits, and 12 total pitchers, the McKendree Bearcats used a six-run eighth inni…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Villanova rained down 3s on North Texas, it was as if the Wildcats were channeling their recent NCAA championship teams.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.