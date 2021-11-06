Local sports roundup: WSU's Flom spikes 1,000th career kill

It was a special afternoon at McCown Gymnasium on Saturday when the Winona State volleyball team (24-3, 15-3) not only celebrated senior day, and not only celebrated a 3-0 sweep over NSIC foe University of Mary (6-21, 3-15), but the Warriors also celebrated the 1,000th career kill by senior Megan Flom.

Flom has consistently been the top offensive player for WSU this season, and Saturday was no different as she tallied 11 kills to lead the squad and bring her career total to 1,001. The 11-kill performance was Flom’s 21st match this season in double-digits, with just six matches in single digits. On the year, Flom has a hitting percentage of .427.

Saturday’s matchup with U Mary was an easy win for the Warriors, taking the first set 25-10, the second set 25-12 and clinching the victory in a 25-18 third set.

Senior Becca Pagel led the team in both aces and digs, with five and 18 respectively. Senior Bre Maloney was close behind in digs, with 12, while also leading the Warriors in assists with 21.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UW-River Falls 7, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals had a tough task when fourth-ranked University of Wisconsin-River Falls came to town, and the highly-touted Falcons (4-0) easily defeated SMU (1-2) in a 7-0 shutout.

River Falls did all of its scoring in the first two periods, with a 3-0 lead by the first intermission and a 7-0 lead at the end of the second period.

In total, 12 UW-River Falls skaters picked up at least one point in the win, with seven multi-point performances.

A pair of Falcons tallied three points in the game to tie for a team lead, as senior forward Abigail Stow notched three assists and senior forward Kora Torkelson scored two goals and picked up one assist.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UW-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 1

After winning their first game of the year the night before, the Cardinals (1-5) could not make it two in a row, falling 4-1 against seventh-ranked University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (2-2).

Eau Claire was able to take a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to an even-strength goal by senior forward Ty Readman and a powerplay goal by senior forward Derek Hammer.

The Cardinals chipped away at the deficit with a goal at 14:02 by freshman forward Laudon Poellinger, with an assist by junior defenseman Andrew Froese.

The Blugolds quickly got their lead back up to two with a goal by sophomore forward Sammy Martel at 17:49. Junior forward Nick Techel assisted on the play.

Neither team scored again until the end of the game when Martel scored his second goal of the game with an empty netter at 18:38, with an assist by freshman forward Austin Becker.

