Local sports roundup: Winona State volleyball bounces back with win

Winona State’s volleyball team (18-3, 9-3) lost for just the third time of the year last Saturday, but the Warriors had a bounce-back win on Friday, defeating Augustana (12-8, 7-5) in four sets on the road.

WSU won the first set 25-17, but stumbled in the second as the Vikings took a 25-23 win to tie the score 1-1.

The Warriors had a tight win 25-21 in the third set, then closed out the match decisively in a 25-14 fourth set.

Senior Megan Flom led WSU in kills with 21, and also led the team with eight blocks. Senior Bre Maloney had the most assists with 47 and senior Becca Pagel picked up 22 digs to pave the way.

Macalester 3, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals (7-17, 3-5) dropped a rollercoaster home match against Macalester (13-8, 4-4).

Macalester needed extra points to win the first set 29-27, then Saint Mary’s tied the match 1-1 with a dominant 25-10 win in Set 2.

Once again the Scots needed extra points, taking a 28-26 win in the third set. Saint Mary’s bounced back again, winning Set 4 by a 25-22 score.

The Scots edged past Saint Mary’s in the final set, winning 15-12 to seal the victory.

Sophomore Ciarra McNally had 22 kills to lead the Cardinals. Sophomore Braidyn Ruetten set the tone defensively up front with seven blocks, and senior DeJaye Baab paced the back row with 22 digs. Junior Mandy Schmidt led the team with 34 assists.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Minnesota State Moorhead 1, Winona State 0

The Dragons (1-13, 1-10) picked up their first win of the season when they defeated the Warriors (4-8-1, 3-7-1) in a low-scoring affair.

The only damage came just after halftime when senior Anna Steadland scored unassisted in the 47th minute.

WSU outshot the Dragons 15-7, and 7-4 in shots on goal, but MSUM senior Kayleigh Sedlacek stopped every ball that came her way.

