Local sports roundup: Winona State men's basketball pulls off upset

Winona State’s men’s basketball team picked up a solid upset win at home on Saturday, as the Warriors (6-2, 2-1) soundly beat No. 17 Minnesota State University-Mankato (7-1, 2-1) 73-59 to end their NSIC rivals’ undefeated season.

WSU built up an eight points lead in the first half, taking a 40-32 advantage into halftime, then expanded that margin by outsourcing the Mavericks 33-27 in the second half for a double-digit win over the ranked foe.

MSU-Mankato sophomore guard Quincy Anderson was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, but Winona State senior guard Devin Whitelow was not far behind with 18 to lead the Warriors.

Three more Warriors hit double digits, with freshman forward Connor Drew scoring 17, junior guard Alec Rosner adding 12 and junior guard Luke Martens recording a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Saint Mary’s 68, St. Scholastica 66

The Cardinals (2-3, 2-2) pulled off a double-digit comeback on the road to beat the Saints (1-4, 0-3).

St. Scholastica steadily pulled away throughout the first half, and at halftime, the Saints held a 41-30 lead. The Saints increased their lead early in the second half as well, with a field goal and a free throw on their first two possessions putting the Cardinals in a 44-30 hole.

The Cardinals caught fire at that point, going on a 14-1 run over the next four-and-a-half minutes to cut the deficit down to one score, 47-44.

After another four minutes, St. Mary’s took its first lead of the second half 54-53 at 11:10. The Cardinals led much of the rest of the game, but St. Scholastica tied the score 66-66 with 30 seconds remaining thanks to a free throw by junior guard Cade Goggleye, though he missed the second free throw to lose an opportunity to take the lead.

St. Mary’s won the game when junior guard Raheem Anthony hit a layup with four seconds on the clock for a 68-66 lead that would stand until the clock hit zero.

Beyond just the last-second shot, Anthony was the star of the game for SMU, scoring 35 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double as the only Cardinals player to score in double figures. The Saints’ leading scorer was senior guard Quinn Fischer, who had 21 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 65, St. Scholastica 57

The Saint Mary’s women also overcame a deficit in a win over St. Scholastica (0-6, 0-4), as the Cardinals (3-4, 2-2) beat their MIAC foe on the road.

The Saints outscored SMU 16-10 in the first quarter, and while Saint Mary’s chipped away with an 18-16 second quarter and 14-12 third quarter, St. Scholastica still led 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Saint Mary’s pulled away in the fourth, though, outscoring the Saints 23-13 to clinch the eight-point win.

A pair of seniors led the scoring for SMU as guard Brooklyn Paulson and forward Jada Biermeier tied with 18 points apiece. Freshman guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona Senior High grad, also hit double digits with 12 points.

St. Scholastica’s only scorer in double figures was sophomore guard Miranda Broberg at 10 points.

Minnesota State-Mankato 76, Winona State 67

The Warriors (4-3, 1-2) lost thanks to a big third-quarter performance from the undefeated Mavericks (7-0, 3-0).

MSU-Mankato took a narrow lead early on, ahead 20-19 at the end of the first quarter, but Winona State had the lead at halftime after an 18-13 performance in the second quarter.

The Mavericks pulled away with a 24-10 margin in the third quarter and coasted to victory from there.

MSU sophomore guard Joey Batt led all scorers with 17 points, and Winona State’s leader was sophomore guard Caitlin Riley at 16 points. Senior forward Taylor Hustad also hit double figures for the Warriors, with 11.

The defeat was Winona State’s third loss in a row after starting the season 4-0.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, St. Olaf 1

The Cardinals (6-3, 5-1) pulled off an overtime win over St. Olaf (5-6, 1-5) to complete a weekend sweep.

Just 13 seconds into the sudden-death period, freshman forward Kas Kingston scored off an assist from freshman forward Sidney Polzin to give SMU the win.

Saint Mary’s first goal came at 6:21 in the first quarter when freshman defender Nina Langley scored on a power play for a 1-0 lead. Freshman forward Allie Urlaub and sophomore forward Kennedy Kraus assisted on the play.

St. Olaf tied the game 1-1 at 1:32 in the third period on a goal by freshman forward Iona Welsch with assists by freshman forward Jessica Wernli and junior defender Samantha Martin.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, St. Olaf 1

The Cardinals (4-7-1, 3-3) picked up a one-goal win over St. Olaf (3-7-2, 2-3-1) for an SMU weekend sweep.

Saint Mary’s scored a pair of goals in the first half of the first period to seal the win, with freshman forward Gabe Potyk scoring at 4:02 and sophomore defenseman Kellen Tharaldson scoring at 9:21.

St. Olaf scored on a powerplay at 11:38 in the third, but it was not enough to come back from their deficit.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake City 61, Lewiston-Altura 30

The Cardinals (0-3) lost by 31 points in a road non-conference matchup against Lake City (2-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Dodge County 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-4) lost at home in a non-conference game against the Wildcats (1-5).

