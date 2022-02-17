Local sports roundup: Winona ski team ranks 14th after first day at state meet

The Winona/Cotter girls nordic ski team was in action at the state meet on Wednesday, and after the first day of competition in the 5K Classic race, the Winhawks are in 14th place.

With a score of 111 points, the Winhawks are close behind 13th-place St. Paul Academy and Summit School’s total of 115, but well ahead of 15th-place Maple Grove’s 91.

St. Paul Highland Park is leading the 16-team field with a score of 220.

Freshman Anna Gilmer had the Winhawks’ fastest time, finishing at 19:24.1 and taking 45th place in the 111-racer field.

Next was junior Ava Pike in 54th place (19:38.7) and freshman Ruby Kiesel rounded out the team score in 92nd (21:08.4).

Edina senior Maggie Wagner won the race with a time of 16:32.6.

For the Winhawks boys, only one individual was competing, as junior Rory Briggs placed 64th with a time of 17:09.9

Minneapolis Southwest senior Cooper Camp took first in the 112-man field with a time of 14:33.4.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Catherine 63, Saint Mary’s 42

The Cardinals (8-17, 7-15) lost their regular season finale, falling by 21 on the road against MIAC foe St. Catherine (7-15, 6-13).

The Wildcats outscored SMU in each of the first three quarters, 10-8, 22-6 and 17-14 respectively, before the two teams tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals senior Brooklyn Paulson tied for the scoring lead with St. Catherine junior Bree Glynn, as both players scored 14 points.

PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

The MIAC men’s and women’s playoff brackets were announced on Wednesday, with both Saint Mary’s squads earning seeds in the middle of the pack.

SMU’s women earned the eighth seed and will host nine-seed St. Olaf at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the opening round.

The Cardinals men were seeded ninth, and will travel to take on eight-seed Hamline in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.

