Local sports roundup: Winona girls hockey drops opening game

The Winona co-op girls hockey team saw its season get off to a rough start on Thursday as the Winhawks (0-1) lost a 5-1 road matchup against Mankato West.

It was a close game in the first period, with Mankato only ahead 1-0 at the first intermission.

However the Scarletts pulled away in the second period, scoring three goals to Winona’s one.

Mankato West added one more goal in the third for the final four-goal deficit.

Winona’s only goal came from freshman Kasja Kovala at 6:04 in the second period.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 70, Melrose-Mindoro 34

The Red Hawks picked up their first win of the year at home in their second game, with G-E-T (1-1) defeating Melrose-Mindoro (0-2) by 36 points.

By halftime G-E-T had already gained control of the contest, leading 42-23. The M-M deficit increased in the second half, with the Red Hawks outsourcing their opponent 28-11 to finish off the victory.

Senior guard Lindsey Lettner was the game’s top scorer with 28 points in the win. Two more Red Hawks tied for second place, with senior guard Aleah Hunter and senior forward Kayli Bratberg each scoring nine points.

Durand 55, C-FC 40

The Pirates (1-1) picked up their first loss of the season, falling by 15 points on the road against Durand (1-0).

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Upper Iowa 1

WSU kicked off the postseason with a win, as the second-seeded Warriors (27-3, 17-3) defeated seven-seed Upper Iowa (20-10, 13-7) by a 3-1 margin.

Winona State cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-16 and 25-15 for a commanding 2-0 lead. The Peacocks bounced back in the third, winning 25-22, but the Warriors got back on track with a 25-19 win in set four to close out the win.

Senior Megan Flom led the team in kills with 18 and tied for the most blocks with six. Fellow senior Bre Maloney tied at the top with six blocks and also had the team lead with 39 assists. A third senior had the most digs as Becca Pagel tallied 22.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, Saint John’s University 1

The Cardinals (2-6, 1-2) snapped a three-game losing streak with a one-goal win over MIAC foe Saint John’s.

Following a scoreless first period, both teams lit the lamp in the second period.

Saint John’s started the scoring at 4:31 when freshman forward Spencer Rudrud scored off assists by junior defenseman Peter Tabor and junior forward Augie Moore.

Saint Mary’s tied the game 1-1 at 12:41 when sophomore forward Trevor Schroder scored unassisted.

Just about halfway through the third period, the Cardinals scored the game-winner as sophomore forward Kasyn Kruse netted a goal off assists by Schroder and sophomore defenseman Kellen Tharaldson.

Saint Mary’s freshman goaltender Matt Sankner had a strong performance, picking up 35 saves and allowing one goal.

