Local sports roundup: Winona/Cotter ski holds onto 14th place position at state

The Winona/Cotter nordic ski team wrapped up the season on Thursday in the second day of competition at the state meet in Biwabik, with the girls team placing 14th overall.

After finishing the first day in 14th out of 16, the Winhawks maintained their position in Day 2.

With a total score of 237, the Winhawks beat 15th-place Bemidji by a single point.

St. Paul Highland Park won the title with a score of 371, outpacing Duluth East’s 368.

In Thursday’s team sprint, the Winona/Cotter duo of Miranda Lindaman and Makayla Finnegan placed 21st out of 24 with a time of 19:50.79. Duluth East’s team took first place at 17:52.41.

In the freestyle event, Anna Gilmer had the team’s best finish of the meet, placing 20th out of 110 racers with a time of 18:02.56.

Ava Pike was next up in 72nd at 20:05.56, Mollie Ping took 91st (21:12.45), Ruby Kiesel took 93rd (21:35.49) and Sonja Semling was 96th (21:46.85).

Overall Gilmer led the Winhawks with 58 points, Pike added 38 and Kiesel earned 21 points. The sprint duo earned 120 points with their finish.

Only one Winhawks boys racer competed in the meet, but Rory Briggs finished the meet strong with a 34th-place finish (15:23.81) in the freestyle.

After a 64th-place finish in the classic event on Wednesday, Briggs’ combined score earned him 53rd place out of 110 athletes.

WRESTLING

Section 1A

The LARP wrestling team won its first match of the Section 1AA team tournament in Lake City, but the fifth-seeded Screaming Eagles were knocked out in the second round.

First up was a dominant win over 12-seed La Crescent-Hokah, with LARP winning 78-6 with three forfeits and six pins.

In the second round, the Screaming Eagles took on four-seed Lake City, and it was a close matchup early on as the Tigers led 18-11 after the first seven bouts, though Lake City started to pull away as the match went on to finish off a 45-23 win that ended LARP’s team competitions for the season.

Section 1AAA

Northfield 70, Winona 9

The eighth-seeded Winhawks lost their first postseason matchup, falling by 61 points against the Section 1AAA top seed and host Northfield.

Both wrestling programs will be back in action on Feb. 25 during the individual section tournament, with both competing at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester in their respective classes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Onalaska Luther 59, G-E-T 43

The Red Hawks (11-13, 8-4) closed out the regular season with a home loss at the hands of the Coulee Conference rival Knights (18-6, 10-2).

Luther had a strong first half, building up a 31-15 by halftime, then held that margin for the remainder of the game.

Red Hawks senior Lindsey Lettner led all scorers with 16 points, while senior Brianna Zenke led Luther with 15 points.

G-E-T’s playoff run will start on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as the sixth seed in Division 3's Sectional 1B hosting 11-seed Balck River Falls.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake City 79, Lewiston-Altura 55

The Cardinals (16-7) had a five-game winning streak snapped in a home non-conference game against the Tigers (18-3).

Lake City got out to a 45-28 lead by halftime, then added to that lead with a 34-27 margin in the second half.

L-A’s Thomas Menk led all scorers with 23 points, though Lake City had a pair of 20-plus scorers as well with Hunter Lorensen at 22 and Ryan Heise at 20, with Justin Wohlers narrowly missing with 18 points.

Collin Bonow was the only other Cardinal in double figures with 12 points.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 89, Concordia-St. Paul 67

The Warriors (15-9, 11-8) won their final home game of the year, handily winning a NSIC conference matchup against the Golden Bears (3-24, 2-18).

By halftime WSU held a 44-32 lead, and the home team outscored the opposition by a similar margin in a 45-35 second half performance.

WSU junior guard Alec Rosner led all scorers with 26 points, and freshman guard Connor Dillon came off the bench to score 20.

Senior guard Devin Whitelow, freshman forward Connor Drew and junior guard Luke Martens all hit double digits as well with 15, 11 and 10 points respectively.

Freshman forward Elijah Ormiston led the Golden Bears with 18 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Concordia-St. Paul 50, Winona State 47

The Warriors (12-13, 9-12) dropped a back-and-forth home matchup against the Golden Bears (17-7, 13-7).

Concordia took a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but WSU bounced back with a 14-5 score in the second quarter to take a 22-17 lead into halftime.

The Golden Bears outscored the home team 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 33-31 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Winona State took a lead on the first shot of the fourth quarter when senior guard Emily Kieck hit a three-pointer, but Concordia regained the lead with 6:09 remaining on a free throw by sophomore Sydney Zgutowicz and never trailed again.

Golden Bears freshman Lindsey Becher led all scorers with 15 points, followed by Zgutowicz’s 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Kieck led the Warriors with 14 points as the only player in double figures in the team’s final home game of the year.

